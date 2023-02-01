Home World Usa, African American killed by police: he was in a wheelchair and with his legs amputated
Usa, African American killed by police: he was in a wheelchair and with his legs amputated

Usa, African American killed by police: he was in a wheelchair and with his legs amputated

Anthony Lowe, An African American with his legs amputated and in a wheelchair, he was killed by police in Huntington Park, Southern California, on January 26. The circumstances that preceded the killing of the 36-year-old – the American media report – are not clear, with the agents having already revised their version on several occasions. Lowe’s family demands that the officers be fired and charged with murder.

After the Tire Nichols case

The news comes as the country is in shock over the video of the killing of Tyre Nichols, beaten to death by five officers now indicted for second-degree murder. “The way they killed my son, they murdered my son in a wheelchair with no legs,” said the mother of Lowe, who was killed by police officers in Huntington Park, south of Los Angeles, who had attempted to to stop him in connection with a serious stabbing.

Memphis, African American killed by five policemen: video of the beating awaited. FBI chief: “Shocking images”

Videos recorded by passers-by are circulating on social media, showing how the agents opened fire while the man, who fell from his wheelchair, was trying to get away on the ground. “I am heartbroken and filled with rage,” her sister said Tatiana Jackson al Guardian. “I don’t understand why they did this to a man in a wheelchair, they have to explain to me why to use a gun on a man who has no legs,” she added.

The police version

According to the reconstruction provided by the police, the agents had intervened to rescue a person who had been stabbed by a man in a wheelchair. Identified a short distance from the site of the attack, the police ordered Lowe to stop, but he ignored the order “threatening to advance or throw the knife at the officers”. Before shooting, police claim they attempted to use the Taser. The man was hit by 10 bullets and died instantly.

