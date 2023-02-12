NEW YORK. A man whose car had just been stolen was able to track the car through a satellite app and to kill one of the occupants, a 12-year-old boy, with a pistol. It happened in Denver, Colorado.

The young victim Elias Armstrong, was part of a group of young people who had stolen the car, under circumstances that have not yet been clarified. When he approached, the thieves fled on foot, but the owner drew his gun and fired, killing one of them.

The man has not been arrestedbut his reaction has caused controversy: some city councilors have accused him of having acted as a “vigilante”, inviting citizens not to follow his example.