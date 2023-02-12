Home World USA, aged 12, steals a car and is killed by the owner: the man has not been arrested
World

USA, aged 12, steals a car and is killed by the owner: the man has not been arrested

by admin
USA, aged 12, steals a car and is killed by the owner: the man has not been arrested

NEW YORK. A man whose car had just been stolen was able to track the car through a satellite app and to kill one of the occupants, a 12-year-old boy, with a pistol. It happened in Denver, Colorado.

The young victim Elias Armstrong, was part of a group of young people who had stolen the car, under circumstances that have not yet been clarified. When he approached, the thieves fled on foot, but the owner drew his gun and fired, killing one of them.

The man has not been arrestedbut his reaction has caused controversy: some city councilors have accused him of having acted as a “vigilante”, inviting citizens not to follow his example.

See also  The child-mother pot brews the Turkish tea culture

You may also like

The rocket that the Soviet Union screwed up,...

The Great Russian Offensive: What We Know

Real Madrid world champion | Sport

Mengoni wins the Festival hands down, Zelensky sure...

Elections 2022 – Identity wanted by Valdo Spini...

Udinese – Sottil presents the match: “The boys...

Daily horoscope for February 12, 2023 | Magazine...

Iran marks revolution anniversary, pro-protest hackers hack president’s...

Syria Idlib, two children pulled alive from the...

When the pope resigned

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy