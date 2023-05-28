Usa, agreement between Biden and Republicans on debt to avoid default

Agreement made on the American debt ceiling to dispel the specter of a traumatic default and contain public spending. President Joe Biden and the Republican opposition that controls the Chamber of Deputies reached a compromise in principle late Saturday evening that suspends the debt ceiling for two years.

A negotiation marathon

The agreement arrived at the end of a high-voltage negotiating marathon. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had warned, in her latest estimate, that a historic government default was lurking since June 5 in the absence of action on the so-called debt ceiling and financial markets had shown signs of growing nervousness in the approaching deadline. In 2011, only the risk of default, exorcised at the last minute, had cost the downgrading of US bond ratings by S&P and a 20% fall in the Stock Exchange.

Biden: important step

In a White House statement, Biden hailed the deal with Republican House Speaker Kevin MCarthy as a “major step that reduces spending while protecting critical programs for workers” and aids economic growth. Biden asserted that the agreement does not reverse the main priorities of him and the Democrats. The President invited the House and Senate to approve the pact without delay.

McCarthy: historic spending cuts

McCarthy, in a press conference from Capitol Hill, for his part affirmed that the agreement contains “historic reductions in spending, consequential reforms that will lift people out of poverty and reduce excessive government interventions”. He stressed that no new taxes are planned to boost tax revenues, anathema to conservatives.

The parliamentary vote test

The hypothesis of both Biden and McCarthy, as can be seen from their statements, is that the plan can be considered an adequate outcome by most representatives of both parties, despite opposing agendas. This would limit desertions and together, Republicans and Democrats could mobilize enough votes for a pass.