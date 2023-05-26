Usa, all crazy about pickleball: from stars to ordinary people, fields packed for the sport that is overtaking padel.. And mega facilities are born

NEW YORK – Seen from above, the expanse of blue fields looks like the keyboard of a gigantic computer. High-tech has nothing to do with it, but there is a lot of future in this nine thousand square meter area. Is present. The place is called Picklemallis the first in the United States, was made ad Arizona Mills, in the state of Arizona and will be inaugurated in July: it has 24 courts for pickleball, the pop tennis that is depopulating in the United Statesa kind of padel but with lighter balls, just over twenty grams, small ocean blue courts with net.