Usa, announces murder and executes it live Facebook: hunting a 19 year old
Usa, announces murder and executes it live Facebook: hunting a 19 year old

Usa, announces murder and executes it live Facebook: hunting a 19 year old

I arrive and do it my way, and with the camera. What did this nigga say? I really, really, listen to me, this is serious. I swear to my mom, do you think I’m kidding? Now I’ll show you this thing is really going to happen. “With these words, a 19-year-old African American, live on Facebook, announced to his followers that he was going to kill a person in Memphis, Tennessee. And he really did it, shooting him two strokes.

The images show the victim, standing, a moment before being hit, then the scene becomes confused, the cell phone frames the floor, while the killer screams: “I really killed him”. The murder took place inside a store. The scene, shot live, shows the boy stopping the car, leaving quickly to enter a shop.

At that moment a man appears, perhaps the owner of the store, with whom the boy may have had a discussion. The man does not have time to understand what is happening, that the killer shoots him, killing him. Then the boy got into the car and ran away. He would have targeted other people, perhaps chosen at random. The police are chasing him with dozens of patrols.

