Usa, arrested the 19-year-old who crashed a van on the barriers of the White House: “I wanted to hurt Biden” – The videos

The 19-year-old was arrested on charges of intending to kidnap and assault or kill the US president, who crashed the van he was driving into a security barrier a stone’s throw from the White House last night around 10 pm Washington time . According to reports from the Cnn citing the DC police, the young man driving the vehicle – Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Missouri – would have explicitly stated that his intention was to harm Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, or a family member of the president, leaving the US capital’s law enforcement agencies in little doubt about how to proceed . However, the causes of the accident and the boy’s true intentions are still being investigated. The van, almost eight meters long, of those normally used for removals, was searched for explosives or incendiary material, but none of this was found inside. However, a flag with Nazi symbols, a roll of electrician’s tape and a black backpack were found. Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that President Biden was inside the White House at the time of the incident and working.

The suspicious package

The exact site of the accident is Lafayette Square where mobile bollards have been installed to prevent unauthorized traffic from entering the presidential residence area. The boy now faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless driving, destruction of federal property and trespassing. Which hang over his head given the reconstruction of his intentions starting from a partial confession. Kandula to succeed in his intent would have had to break through the barrier, cross the park, penetrate the protected area of ​​the White House. At the moment there are no injuries. At the same time as the breakthrough attempt. A suspicious package had been identified at the intersection of 16th Street and H North West Street, immediately triggering the emergency procedure. The nearby Hay Adams hotel was evacuated. No explosives were found in the package.

The dynamics

The first images from WUSA television show the U-Haul van already stopped, next to the row of steel bollards. A remote-controlled robot then opened the back door of the truck. Chris Zaboji, witness of the accident, posted a short video on social media showing the truck crashing into the barriers. The video was verified by Reuters. After crashing once, Zaboji said the driver hit the barricades one more time. To reach them, the 19-year-old was seen suddenly turning right.

