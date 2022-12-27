Home World Usa, at least 49 victims of the extreme cold wave. Biden declares emergency for New York state
World

Usa, at least 49 victims of the extreme cold wave. Biden declares emergency for New York state

by admin
Usa, at least 49 victims of the extreme cold wave. Biden declares emergency for New York state

The extreme cold wave continues to rage in the United States: the death toll has risen to at least 49, including 28 in western New York state, with Buffalo as the most affected city and tens of thousands of people without electricity. Many victims were found inside their cars, houses and in snowdrifts. On Monday, Biden declared a federal state of emergency for the state of New York.
The blizzard swept through the region on Friday and Saturday, stranding motorists, cutting power and preventing emergency crews from reaching residents in freezing homes and stranded cars.

“This is not the end yet,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, calling the blizzard “probably the worst storm of our lives,” even for an area accustomed to snowfall. Some people, he noted, have been stuck in their cars for more than two days.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden authorized federal support for New York state by declaring a state of emergency. The White House said in a statement.

Find out more
See also  Jeff Bezos will be the first space tourist. To join him the ticket costs 3.5 million dollars

You may also like

Ukraine latest news. Lavrov: The West causes risks...

Iran, Musk: “Ready to activate 100 Starlinks in...

Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: Putin proposes key goals...

Deputy Governor of the Russian Central Bank: If...

Yunnan: Ibuprofen, antigen reagents, etc. can be disassembled...

iPhone car accident detection takes up a lot...

“Block the vote on Doha”: the chats of...

Qatargate, the suitcases and the baby in the...

These five watch brands are famous enough to...

Global Market: The US winter storm has killed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy