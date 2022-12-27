Listen to the audio version of the article

The extreme cold wave continues to rage in the United States: the death toll has risen to at least 49, including 28 in western New York state, with Buffalo as the most affected city and tens of thousands of people without electricity. Many victims were found inside their cars, houses and in snowdrifts. On Monday, Biden declared a federal state of emergency for the state of New York.

The blizzard swept through the region on Friday and Saturday, stranding motorists, cutting power and preventing emergency crews from reaching residents in freezing homes and stranded cars.

“This is not the end yet,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, calling the blizzard “probably the worst storm of our lives,” even for an area accustomed to snowfall. Some people, he noted, have been stuck in their cars for more than two days.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden authorized federal support for New York state by declaring a state of emergency. The White House said in a statement.