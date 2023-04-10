His name was Connor Sturgeon, he was 23 years old and an employee of the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky: this is the identity of the killer, responsible for the shooting in the bank in which five people died, eight were injured. According to some local media, Sturgeon had shortly before told friends of his intention to shoot in the workplace. Armed with an AR-15, the rifle that has now infamously become the symbol of mass shootings, he opened fire. The timely intervention of the police was not enough to avoid yet another tragedy.

The incident took place around 8.30 in the morning local to the Old National Bank, when the attacker, a 25-year-old who worked in the bank, entered and fired. The agents who arrived on the scene in less than three minutes from when the alarm went off confronted him and “neutralized”. Investigations are underway to ascertain whether he was killed by police shots or took his own life. “We don’t know exactly the circumstances of his death,” Louisville Deputy Police Chief Paul Humphrey said.

The reasons for the crazy gesture are not yet clear and the FBI is collaborating with the Louisville police to try to quickly shed light on what happened. The conditions of the wounded are unknown: they were transported to the hospital and an agent is among them. While working on the identification of the victims and proceeding to inform the families, Governor Andy Beshear, with difficulty holding back tears, reported that two of his friends were among the victims. “This is my bank, I know practically everyone,” added the mayor of Louisville Craig Greenberg and the leader of the Republicans in the Senate Mitch McConnell, thanking the police for their prompt intervention.

“Thanks for the quick action, for the courage. our prayers are with the victims and their families,” McConnell said, also speaking on behalf of his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. The Louisville massacre is set to fuel the gun debate in America where, since the start of the year, there have been at least 146 mass shootings, or more than one a day. At the moment there is no solution in sight with Congress split and Joe Biden with his hands tied. Democrats have long been clamoring for at least a tightening of controls, while Republicans are building a wall in defense of that Second Amendment which, according to them, must be protected in the face of everything and everyone. Therefore very distant positions which, with the electoral campaign for 2024 which is about to get underway, are destined to distance themselves even further.

“How many more Americans have to die before Republicans in Congress take action to protect our communities?” US President Joe Biden said so in commenting on the shooting. “Once again – Biden wrote – our nation mourns senseless violence. Jill and I pray for the victims and those injured in the tragic Louisville shooting.” The vast majority of Americans want lawmakers to implement common-sense gun reforms. Instead, from Florida to North Carolina to House Representatives, we see Republican Representatives enforcing dangerous laws that make our schools, houses of worship and communities less safe. “It’s reckless – he concluded – too many Americans are paying with their lives.”