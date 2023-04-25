Usa, Biden announces his re-nomination for the White House

Listen to the audio version of the article

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, has officially announced his candidacy for re-election to the White House in 2024, the first step in a political challenge, which promises to be not easy, to convince the country that the results achieved so far deserve another four years in charge of the country and that his age will not be an obstacle to his ability to govern. At the end of the current presidential term, Biden will be 86 years of age.

In a three-minute video, Biden framed next year’s contest as a fight against Republican extremism, implicitly arguing he needed more time to fully realize his promise to restore the nation’s character. “When I ran for president four years ago, I said we’re in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are,” she said in the video, which opens with images of the insurrection of white supremacists engaged in the storming of Capitol Hill in Washington on January 6, 2021 and protests by abortion rights activists as challenge the US Supreme Court.

“The question we ask ourselves is whether we will have more freedom or less freedom in the coming years. More rights or less,” Biden stressed in a voiceover. “I know what I want the answer to be and I think you do too. Now is not the time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election.”

Chavez Rodriguez to lead $1 billion campaign

According to the Reuters agency, Biden will appoint Julie Chavez Rodriguez, a senior White House official, to manage his campaign. She will coordinate with senior White House advisers and oversee a campaign likely to cost over $1 billion in total, hiring hundreds of full-time employees. A prominent Latino political adviser, Chavez Rodriguez is the granddaughter of late union leader Cesar Chavez, and was Biden’s deputy campaign manager in 2020, as well as an adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris when she was seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. She is currently director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. Outreach among Latino voters is essential, as Democrats fear the critical swing-state voter base is abandoning the party.

Biden’s official statement puts an end to any doubts about his intentions and starts a competition that could evolve into a rematch with his 2020 rival, theformer President Donald Trump. He enters the race with a significant legislative record but, at the moment, with a low approval rating, a conundrum his advisers have so far failed to solve. Already the oldest president in history, he also faces lingering questions about his age.