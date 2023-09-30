Home » USA, Biden avoids the shutdown thanks to the proposal of the speaker of the House McCarthy: yes to a 45-day postponement
Less than 12 hours after the start of the shutdown, the House approved a plan to avoid the shutdown. On Monday the so-called “stopgap plan”, or the stopgap solution to finance federal activities, will go to the Senate. At the last attempt, therefore, the Speaker of the House, the Republican Kevin McCarthy, succeeded in the undertaking even though he needed the vote of the Democrats and the plan saw the opposition of 90 Republican deputies and one Democrat.

The measure provides for the extension of funding for 45 days, guarantees billions of dollars to deal with disaster aid but – as the Speaker anticipated on Friday night – does not provide any allocation for Ukraine

On Wednesday the Senate voted on a resolution in which the White House’s request for 24 billion was reduced to 6 billion.

The plan now passes to the Upper House for consideration. If it is not voted on by midnight in Washington, the shutdown will be triggered anyway.

