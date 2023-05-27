Usa, Biden “optimistic” about debt ceiling negotiations. The deadline moves to June 5th

Listen to the audio version of the article

The president of the United States Joe Biden he said a deal to resolve the government’s debt ceiling crisis looked “very close”. The deadline for a default in the event of a no-deal between Democrats and Republicans has been pushed back to June 5 by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. It is likely that negotiations could drag on for another week.

Yellen’s warning

Yellen warned that a no-deal “would cause severe hardship for American families, damage our global leadership position, and raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests.”

The stakes are high for both parties, the Republican and the Democrat, politically considering the 2024 election. Observers believe that a default would be “political suicide” for both conservatives and liberals and in recent days, in a political context as split as the current one, twists and turns have not been excluded.

The crisis and the negotiation

The “debt crisis” began in early May when Yellen, in a letter to the speaker of the House, the Republican Kevin McCarthy, warned that the US risks default if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt ceiling. A move that prompted Biden to call an urgent meeting at the White House on May 9 with McCarthy himself, House Dem Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the other two Capitol leaders, Dem Chuck Schumer and Republican Mitch McConnell in the Senate .

To avoid default, spending cuts are needed to be able to continue paying debtor bills, avoiding an insolvency that would send alarming and destabilizing messages to financial markets around the world. And generally the first to be penalized are health and pension services, with the risk of undermining Biden’s re-nomination.