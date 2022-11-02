Home World Usa, Biden warns: democracy under assault, risk of chaos
World

Usa, Biden warns: democracy under assault, risk of chaos

by admin
Usa, Biden warns: democracy under assault, risk of chaos

Joe Biden warns America less than a week before the midterm election trying to revive the weakening Democrats in the polls.
The president explains how the vote is essential to protect democracy under assault. “There are candidates in the running who do not undertake to accept the result of the elections. This is the road to chaos. It’s unprecedented, it’s outlawed, ”says Biden, referring to Republican Maga and non-Maga candidates.

The assault on democracy did not end on January 6, 2021, adds the American president, urging Americans to vote and vote for the democratic champions of that democracy to be protected at all costs.

Biden’s warning comes as the specter of violence hovers over American politics as shown by the assault on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is hammered in the house.

And it comes with Democrats struggling in polls even in states considered their stronghold, like New York. Governor Kathy Hochul on the hunt for reconfirmation goes head-to-head with Republican rival Lee Zeldin, paying dearly for the increased violence in the state and galloping inflation.

Find out more
Find out more

Polls indicate that the economy is the issue that will determine their vote and this is not good for Democrats, as many voters believe Republicans are better equipped in terms of economic recipes.

See also  Mali calls the mercenaries of Moscow, checkmate to France in the Sahel

You may also like

Japan, Tokyo opens to civil union: homosexual couples...

Poland, a barrier under construction along the border...

The six major exhibition areas of the 5th...

Rave party, here are the rules in the...

New York secret police station accused of “overseas...

Ethiopia, ceasefire agreed between the government and Tigray...

European gas demand to rise in winter Germany...

China blocks the area around the mega iPhone...

Russian oil, the US against the Priolo refinery....

Twitter, Musk focuses on paid videos: here’s how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy