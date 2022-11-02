Listen to the audio version of the article

Joe Biden warns America less than a week before the midterm election trying to revive the weakening Democrats in the polls.

The president explains how the vote is essential to protect democracy under assault. “There are candidates in the running who do not undertake to accept the result of the elections. This is the road to chaos. It’s unprecedented, it’s outlawed, ”says Biden, referring to Republican Maga and non-Maga candidates.

The assault on democracy did not end on January 6, 2021, adds the American president, urging Americans to vote and vote for the democratic champions of that democracy to be protected at all costs.

Biden’s warning comes as the specter of violence hovers over American politics as shown by the assault on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is hammered in the house.

And it comes with Democrats struggling in polls even in states considered their stronghold, like New York. Governor Kathy Hochul on the hunt for reconfirmation goes head-to-head with Republican rival Lee Zeldin, paying dearly for the increased violence in the state and galloping inflation.

Polls indicate that the economy is the issue that will determine their vote and this is not good for Democrats, as many voters believe Republicans are better equipped in terms of economic recipes.