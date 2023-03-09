World The measure, included in the budget for the 2024 fiscal year, is accompanied by an increase in the tax on capital gains from 20% to 39.6%

2′ of reading

Joe Biden will propose to the American Congress to approve a minimum tax 25% for billionaires. This was reported by White House sources to the Bloomberg agency, a few hours after the presentation of the budget for the 2024 fiscal year. The US president’s plan also provides for an almost double tax increase on the capital gainfrom 20% to 39.6%, and to increase the levies on the income of large corporations and American scrooges.

A proposal in view of the vote in 2024

The proposal, he writes Bloomberg, mimics Bide’s multi-billion-dollar Build Back Better package, but has little chance of cashing in on a Congressional green light, especially now that Republicans control the House of Representatives. Biden failed to get the go-ahead for similar fiscal tightening when Democrats controlled both houses of Congress, settling for more agile legislation focused on energy-health policy, the now famous Inflation Reduction Act.

The text, always underlines Bloomberg, however, prefigures both the strategy of the Democrats in view of the negotiations on the debt ceiling and public spending, and the economic platform at the basis of Biden’s electoral campaign. Administration officials say the proposals demonstrate a commitment to cut the deficit — down $3 trillion on rising revenues over the next decade — and represent a return to tax levels in place before the former’s tax reform. President Donald Trump.

Minimum tax of 25% and double taxes on capital gains

Taxes on the wealthy and large corporations have been a banner of progressives for years, and polls show good acceptance among the American electorate. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy immediately dismissed Biden’s plans to raise taxes, telling reporters Wednesday, “I don’t think raising taxes is the answer.”

In detail, Biden’s proposal calls for the 0.01% of the richest Americans to pay a tax rate of at least 25%. It would also raise the top tax rate for Americans earning $400,000 from 37% to 39.6%, reversing one of the Trump-era tax cuts. On the investor side, it stipulates that those earning at least $1 million pay 39.6% on their long-term investments, currently taxed at a rate of 20%. The proposal would raise the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%, reversing another Trump-signed tax change and closing a loophole that business owners and higher-income workers can exploit to avoid paying levies for the fund Medicare hospital insurance trustee on a larger portion of their income.

View on ilsole24ore.com