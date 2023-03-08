More taxes for the richest to finance Medicarethe program of health care for the over 65s, and guarantee its solvency for 25 years. It is the proposal of the US president Joe Biden, that in an intervention on the New York Times he anticipated how in the economic maneuver that he will present on Thursday in Philadelphia, the rate earmarked for Medicare funding will go from 3.8% to 5% for incomes over $400,000 a year. The White House has not provided detailed figures on the revenue that will come out of it, but the coffers of the federal government should go further $117 billion more over 10 years, according to the estimates provided in February by Tax Policy Center.

“This modest increase for Medicare contributions for top incomes will keep the program strong for decades to come,” Biden writes. The president called Medicare “a warranty solid as the rock Americans rely on in retirement.” I’m over 65 millioni US citizens who take advantage of the health care program, which costs taxpayers about 900 billion dollars a year. The number of elderly people who rely on Medicare is expected to increase progressively aging of the population. Hence the problem of its funding by the federal government, which without performance cuts or tax increases would be destined to reduce its benefits to 90% by 2028. An instructive lesson for the “old” Europe and in particular for Italywhere the working population is declining at a worrying rate.

Congress will prove difficult to pass the president’s proposal, however, with the House of Representatives controlled by the Republicans and with i Democrats who have a small minority in the Senate. Biden’s plan is an open challenge to the philosophy of the Republicans, who still aim for a reduction in the tax burden to promote economic growth, as the previous Trump administration did in 2017. And yet, the tax cuts introduced by Trump have significantly favored disproportionate the wealthiest families and companies and contributed to a sharp increase in the deficit, given that the growth promised by the former president did not materialize also due to the pandemic. The question of the weight of the tax on the economy is not the only reason for conflict between the White House and the Republicans. Biden and Congress will have to find a compromise on theincrease in the debt ceiling, worth the risk of default, which could drag the US economy into recession.