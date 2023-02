LOS ANGELES. Shock in Los Angeles, where a Catholic bishop nicknamed “peacemaker”, the “pacifier” was killed with a firearm. The news of David O’Connell’s death was given by the archbishop of Los Angeles, José H. Gomez who spoke of an “unexpected” death.

Police responded to an emergency call at 1 am local time in the Hacienda Heights neighborhood and found the prelate dead. There are currently no other details.