Usa, cheerleader enters the wrong car, the owner shoots her: her friend is also injured

A 25-year-old man, Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr, was arrested on suspicion of shooting two Woodlands Elite Cheer Company cheerleaders in the parking lot of a supermarket in Elgin, Texas, where the two girls had left their rental cars .

The incident occurred shortly after midnight yesterday, when cheerleader Heather Roth accidentally entered another car, mistaking it for her own, where a man was sitting in the back seat. Realizing the mistake, the girl immediately got out, returning to the car of a friend of hers, from which she had just gotten off. At that point, the madness began. The man sitting in the wrong car walked over to the car the two girls were in, Roth rolled down the window to apologize, but he opened fire on them. Without hearing reasons.

A sinistra Heather Roth, a destra Payton Washington

Roth and Peyton Washington were both injured. The first was treated by the doctors on the spot, having only sustained a superficial wound. The situation of the second cheerleader, shot in the back and in the leg, is more serious: the young woman was transported to the hospital by helicopter, but she is not out of danger yet. With them were two other friends, who escaped the bullets.

The arrest

The details of the incident were told on Instagram by a teammate, Caroline Scarbrough. According to ABC13 reports, the dynamics were later confirmed by a supermarket security guard, who reported to the Bastrop County police that he saw the man fire several shots at the vehicle rented by the cheerleaders, before fleeing. Rodriguez was arrested after police confiscated surveillance camera footage.

Who is Payton Washington, the champion who risks her life

A Baylor University spokeswoman said varsity cheerleading coach Felecia Mulkey visited Payton Washington in the hospital.

Then she released a statement to Eyewitness News: «Payton is a strong girl. Anyone who knows her knows that. I have no doubt that she will make it. She is an amazing athlete and an even better human being, which is why she is a part of our Baylor family. My prayers are with Payton and her companions – she said – I know that even mental wounds leave scars ».

The girl, along with her partner Roth, had recently triumphed with the Woodlands Elite Cheer Company at the national championships of the National Cheerleaders Association. Next Saturday, April 22, the two girls shot in the shooting were supposed to compete in the Worlds Cheerleading in Orlando.

“It’s the only title Payton hasn’t won in All-Star Cheer. He has literally won everything there is to winning in the sport, except a world title, and this was his last chance to do it,” said Lynne Shearer, co-owner of Woodlands Elite Cheer Company.

