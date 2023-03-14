Home World Usa-China: Biden announces: “I will speak to Xi Jinping soon”
Usa-China: Biden announces: "I will speak to Xi Jinping soon"

Usa-China: Biden announces: "I will speak to Xi Jinping soon"

The US president, Joe Bidenannounced that he intends to speak with the Chinese president soon Xi Jinping. He said this at the end of the bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in San Diego, California. Biden was asked if he will speak to Xi soon and replied “yes”, but did not provide further details about her when she seeks contact.

The talks should serve to ease tensions that have flared up after last month’s discovery of a Chinese spy balloon flying above US military sites and Xi’s unusually sharp criticism of the United States.

A few hours earlier, on Air Force One carrying the president to California, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had anticipated the interview, also without revealing anything about the contents and talks. Sullivan also spoke about it last Friday: “I know the president wants to be clear that we want to keep the lines of communication open.”

