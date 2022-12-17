China and the United States challenge each other on hi-tech, in a duel that promises to be the most heated, and widest, for technological supremacy between the two great powers. The last chapter of the dispute has been written by Beijing, filing a complaint with the WTO (the World Trade Organization) for the restrictions on chip exports by the United States. Last October 7, the US had announced one of the largest maneuvers to limit exports to China of semiconductors and equipment for the production of chips, vital for the production of smartphones, but also for the development of advanced weapon systems.

US rules

Under the new Washington rules, manufacturers of these components will need one special license to be able to export to China, because the United States intends to do everything to prevent “sensitive technologies with military applications” from falling into the hands of Beijing, said the undersecretary of the US Department of Commerce, Alan Estevez, commenting on Washington’s decision. And among the measures taken there is also the one that place to US citizens, or green card holders, of work for Chinese companies of the sector, a move that aims to turn off the taps of US resources for Chinese companies, in the name of protecting national security.

Beijing’s complaint

In its complaint to the WTO, China called Washington’s practice “typical of the trade protectionism». The United States, Beijing accuses, has “generalized the concept of national security, abusing export control measures, hindering normal international trade in chips and other products, threatening the stability of the global industrial chain and the supply, disrupting the economy and the order of international trade» e violating economic and commercial rules.

With the complaint of last December 15, the dispute is formally opened at the World Trade Organization between China and the United States, which will have sixty days to resolve it, after which the appellant country, i.e. China, will have the right to request a investigation by a committee of experts.

Washington’s response

Washington responded to Beijing’s complaint to the WTO – the first since the beginning of the Joe Biden administration – stating that the body that manages international trade rules “is not the appropriate venue» for matters concerning national security, and declaring that they have no intention of reversing the measures taken. By contrast, the Washington Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security has placed 36 companies – including China‘s largest computer memory technology maker, Ymtc – on its Entity List, which mandates obtaining a government license to export specific products. Of the 36 groups reported, all are based in China, except one, located in Japan, controlled by a Chinese group.

The size of the dispute

The dispute does not only concern China and the United States, but has much wider dimensions. Both the Japan that the Netherlands they are considering export controls to China under pressure from Washington, arousing irritation in Beijing. The subtle warning of the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, to the Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte, on the sidelines of the last G20 summit in Bali should be read in this light. “The world is one,” Xi said, and it is “necessary to counter the politicization of economic and trade issues and maintain the stability of global industrial and supply chains.”

The target is chip equipment maker ASML, which recently showed a reluctance to cut trade ties with China under US pressure. Xi’s appeal to the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, addressed a few days later in Bangkok, on the sidelines of the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summit, was similar in tone.