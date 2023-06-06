Home » USA – China, even Washington raises its tone, “sooner or later someone will get hurt”
USA – China, even Washington raises its tone, “sooner or later someone will get hurt”

USA – China, even Washington raises its tone, “sooner or later someone will get hurt”

John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, in a press briefing, said: “China is becoming increasingly aggressive unfortunately, especially in the Taiwan Strait. We are ready to face them. Sooner or later someone will get hurt.” Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, in his speech at the NATO Youth Summit, has…

