Usa-China, evidence of thaw: Blinken on a high-risk mission in Beijing

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has begun meetings in Beijing. He is the first high-level US diplomat to visit China in five years amid frosty bilateral ties and little prospect for a breakthrough in the long list of disputes between the world‘s two largest economies. After postponing a trip in February following an alleged Chinese spy balloon overflying US airspace, Blinken is the most senior US government official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021 .

REUTERS

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang welcomed Blinken and his group at the entrance to a villa inside Beijing’s Diaoyutai State Guest House; the two exchanged a few words in English before shaking hands in front of a Chinese and an American flag. After heading into a meeting room, neither Blinken nor Qin made any comments to admitted reporters, but the US State Department later said the talks were “frank,” “substantive,” and “constructive,” and that the China‘s foreign minister accepted Blinken’s invitation to go to Washington after the talks in Beijing.

The main issue remains that of Taiwan, an aspect reiterated in the talks by the Beijing Foreign Minister, according to whom “the question of Taiwan is the fulcrum of China‘s fundamental interests, the most important issue in China-US relations and the most important risk ». China, reported the state network CCTV, “urges the US side to respect the principle of One China” and to implement “the commitment not to support Taiwan’s independence”.

During his stay, which runs until Monday, Blinken is also expected to meet with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and possibly President Xi Jinping, seeking to establish lasting and open channels of communication to ensure that the strategic rivalry between the two countries does not escalate. in a conflict.

Blinken’s visit is expected to pave the way for more bilateral meetings in the coming months, including possible trips by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. She could also lay the groundwork for meetings between Xi and Biden at multilateral summits later this year. Biden said on Saturday that she hopes to meet with President Xi in the coming months.