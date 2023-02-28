by Mauro D’Aveni

Impossible to speak of peace in a society founded on the creation of enemy and binary thinking and on individualism and unregulated competitiveness as a way of life. If the only thing that matters is to win and success is based on aggressiveness and lack of scruples, it is obvious that for the ego any Other is the enemy.

This way of thinking – for many now to be – adds up to the centuries-old conviction of superiority of our civilization over all the others and therefore to the legitimacy of exporting our model of life, thought and economy, from time to time necessary to bring, with the philanthropy that distinguishes us, to the barbarous local populations the true religion, the best civilization ever to appear on earth, the democracy.

We can’t do it, he’s stronger than us. For us, the Chinese are all sock traders at the market and the Africans are beads sellers on the beach: the idea that they represent millennial civilizations of the highest value and dignity at least equal to ours does not even touch us.

We think we sweeten this sad reality (that we are racistspresumptuous, violent and imperialists, both inside and outside our society) with the rhetoric of the politically correct, the hypocrisy – made a system – of the defense of the founding values ​​– and systematically disregarded – of democracy, the do-gooders in one direction of an incessant Disney-like narration.

This clash of civilizations is plastically summed up by the encounter between Joe Biden e Xi Jinping on the war in Ukraine, held by video call on March 17, 2022, as described in the reports of the main newspapers.

Xi Jinping: “We must lead the development of relations China-USA on the right track, but we must also assume our due international responsibilities to carry out the efforts for peace and tranquility in the world”.

Joe Biden: “Get Moscow to end this horrible war. China choose the right side of history, otherwise there will be implications and consequences“.

Xi Jinping: “It is up to whoever tied the rattle around the tiger’s neck to take it off”.

With microphones off and after a rather long staff meeting, they will explain to the old cowboy who the tiger was and who had put the rattle around its neck. What can these Americans know and understand about such a guy? Hong Kong, Song Dynasty poet who ruled China from 960 to 1279? The Amerindians, those yes, those would have understood immediately! But they didn’t know the binary thinking, they sat back on their heels, lit a calumet and slowly took turns arguing in aphorisms, the understanding of which requires attentive listening and a minimum of reasoning. One of these called for caution in judgments: before judging someone, he walks for three moons in his moccasins.

We do not. We only reason more in a binary way: yes/no, true/false, good/bad, right/wrong. Because it’s easier more immediate and it is easier to identify the enemy, understand which side to take, without ifs and buts, and draw up very clear proscription lists.

So, when we enter into any negotiation, we want to be at the head of the table, we give orders and let’s be bullies, because, as the supreme cowboy says, the right side of the story, inevitably, is ours.

Presumptuous as we are, we do not even realize how much – in terms of inhabitants, youth and resources, therefore of economy and future – the world that did not vote against Russia none of the UN resolutions. If we unleash a new bipolarization of the world, this time, the losers – no ifs, ands or buts – will be us.

If someone found my analysis too unbalanced and critical of the West, know that he’s right. However, know that anti something or pro someone has nothing to do with it, simply, as Italians, Europeans and Westerners, we apply a good teaching from those red Indians of our elders: before looking into someone else’s house, look at your house.

