Home » Usa-China, the meeting between Blinken and Qin Gang- Corriere TV
World

Usa-China, the meeting between Blinken and Qin Gang- Corriere TV

by admin
Usa-China, the meeting between Blinken and Qin Gang- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was greeted by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang after his arrival in Beijing. An important meeting considering that Blinken is the first Stars and Stripes Secretary of State to make a diplomatic trip to China in the last 5 years. This is a decided trip after the meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping at the last G20 in Bali. (LaPresse/AP)

June 18, 2023 – Updated June 18, 2023, 11:49 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Qin Gang distort Taiwan's factor: Americans do not believe their propaganda | Taiwan situation | Pelosi visit to Taiwan | re -education

You may also like

tsc sold the player for 4.5 million euros...

OKI Banjaluka defeated in the semifinals of the...

Does money bring happiness? What a new study...

Fear in the Viterbo area, embankment collapses on...

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Symposium on Digital,...

Tales from Derryleng Volume V

Udinese Market | Among the names for the...

Udinese Market | De Zerbi tries Pafundi: Brighton’s...

LET GO OF YOUR WORRY WITH ZEJNA, ZVONKA...

Announcement of KK Crvena zvezda before the final...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy