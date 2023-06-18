Usa-China, the meeting between Blinken and Qin Gang- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was greeted by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang after his arrival in Beijing. An important meeting considering that Blinken is the first Stars and Stripes Secretary of State to make a diplomatic trip to China in the last 5 years. This is a decided trip after the meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping at the last G20 in Bali. (LaPresse/AP)