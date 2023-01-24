Home World Usa, Cnn: “36 shootings since the beginning of the year, never so many”




From the beginning of the year to yesterday, that is in just over three weeks, there have been 36 mass shootings recorded in the United States. Never so many to this date. He brings it back there Cnn also pointing out that the shooting in Monterey Park, California, which killed 11 people on Saturday night, was the deadliest since the Uvalde massacre in May 2022.

