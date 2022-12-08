Home World USA, Congress approves a measure to protect equal marriage
World

USA, Congress approves a measure to protect equal marriage

by admin
USA, Congress approves a measure to protect equal marriage

NEW YORK. The United States House approved, with 258 votes in favor and 169 against, the text that intends to protect same-sex marriages. US President Joe Biden is expected to immediately sign the measure, which requires all US states to recognize same-sex marriages.

It’s a monumental step in the decade-long battle to have marriage equality recognized nationwide and a relief to hundreds of thousands of couples who wed after the 2015 Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriages. nationwide.

The bipartisan law will also protect interracial unions by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity or national origin.”

US Supreme Court, shock decision on abortion: States will be able to ban it. Biden: “Sad day for America, the three judges chosen by Trump have overturned the law”. Former first ladies Michelle and Hillary: ‘We are heartbroken, step back’

THE CARE OF EASTER FORTY

See also  USA, shooting north of Chicago during the July 4th parade: several people hit, there are at least 3 dead

You may also like

“Harry & Meghan” on Netflix, amid accusations of...

Christmas and New Year travel across Europe will...

Brittney Griner for Viktor But, Cold War-style prisoner...

Usa, San Francisco backs down on robot cops...

In Iran, the police shoot demonstrators in the...

Iran, protesters hit in the face, breasts and...

EU Announces Ninth Round of Sanctions Against Russia...

Greek anarchists claim responsibility for Schlein attack

Authoritative Interpretation丨How can hemodialysis patients resist the new...

Brittney Griner, the US basketball star released by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy