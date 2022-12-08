NEW YORK. The United States House approved, with 258 votes in favor and 169 against, the text that intends to protect same-sex marriages. US President Joe Biden is expected to immediately sign the measure, which requires all US states to recognize same-sex marriages.

It’s a monumental step in the decade-long battle to have marriage equality recognized nationwide and a relief to hundreds of thousands of couples who wed after the 2015 Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriages. nationwide.

The bipartisan law will also protect interracial unions by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity or national origin.”