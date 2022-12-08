The United States House of Representatives has passed a federal guardianship bill same-sex marriages. This is the last step before sending the text to the US president, Joe Biden, for signature. The law requires all U.S. states to recognize same-sex marriages, and it’s a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who married after the 2015 Supreme Court decision legalizing marriage. Bipartisan legislation also protects interracial unions, requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.”

The law does not force individual states to celebrate same-sex marriages, but makes their recognition mandatory throughout the federal territory. Therefore, even in those States that do not yet contemplate them in their civil code.

“Within days of the expiration of the term of the 117th United States Congress, we managed to achieve a moral victory on a bipartisan level, to protect a fundamental right of our citizens: I think it is moving,” said Democrat Rep. Jerrold Nadler during the his speech in the classroom.

The second passage of the law in the House became necessary after the approval of the text in the Senate last month: on that occasion the upper house of had introduced a bipartisan amendment to meet the requests of the Republicans on the religious freedom front ( that is to say on the right, recognized to each confession, to continue to oppose it). In today’s vote in the House, the bill passed with 258 votes in favor and 169 against.