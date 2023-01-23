Home World USA, controversy over Trump’s photo with the Philadelphia mafia boss
USA, controversy over Trump's photo with the Philadelphia mafia boss

USA, controversy over Trump's photo with the Philadelphia mafia boss

NEW YORK. The photo of Donald Trump with the Philadelphia mob boss Joseph “Skinny Joey” Merlino in Florida it causes discussion. A spokesman for the former president downplays it, noting how the tycoon takes hundreds of photos with many people.

A statement with which he thus avoids answering those who asked him if the two know each other and in what relationship they are. Merlino served a 10-year prison sentence for organized crime. For Trump, this is new dough after the criticisms raised by his dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye West and supremacist Nick Fuentes.

