NEW YORK. The photo of Donald Trump with the Philadelphia mob boss Joseph “Skinny Joey” Merlino in Florida it causes discussion. A spokesman for the former president downplays it, noting how the tycoon takes hundreds of photos with many people.
A statement with which he thus avoids answering those who asked him if the two know each other and in what relationship they are. Merlino served a 10-year prison sentence for organized crime. For Trump, this is new dough after the criticisms raised by his dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye West and supremacist Nick Fuentes.
