WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT. The numbers and the contagion curve push the Biden Administration to restore the plan that provides for the home delivery of do-it-yourself tests for Covid. The distribution of kits had been interrupted in September due to “limited funds”, but starting tomorrow the Americans will be able to go to an ad hoc site and order the tests.

The distribution of the kits is part of a winter strategy for the containment of the virus and has become necessary given the exponential increase in cases. In the last two weeks, in fact, infections have increased by 55% and deaths have grown by 65%. Hospitalizations register a plus 20%, further complicating the situation in clinics already struggling with a very strong wave of flu.

Two variants of Omicron, the BQ.1 and the BQ.1.1, have pushed the contagion curve upwards: according to the researchers, two thirds of the cases of Covid are currently linked to these variants.

The Biden Administration continues to press for vaccinations and to ask Americans to “update” their vaccination card with a fourth dose, the bivalent one that covers the variants. However, the reaction was tepid, with only 14% of Americans over five years of age taking a second dose of the booster. And just a third of the over 65s underwent the complete vaccination cycle.

The home testing program comes as Congress is debating a spending package that would allow the government to avoid the shutdown. The Administration has asked for $9 billion in additional funds to combat the pandemic, but Republicans are denying them, arguing that the government will find them by subtracting them from other spending items.

However, the new round of home-test kits is being paid for with funds allocated in the last federal budget.

In a briefing with reporters, an Administration official stressed that “we know what to do right now. We have tools, knowledge and infrastructure to manage things and prevent hospitalizations, deaths reduce problems. But everyone needs to do their part.”