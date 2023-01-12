Listen to the audio version of the article

In December, consumer prices in the United States met expectations, with a slight monthly decline and a slowdown from the annual figure. Prices fell 0.1% last month, the Labor Department said. The “core” data, i.e. the one excluding the food and energy prices component, grew by 0.3%, again in line with expectations. On an annual basis, the general figure recorded +6.5%, the lowest figure in 14 months, after November’s 7.1%; in June, it reached 9.1%. The “core” figure grew by 5.7%, also in this case in line with the consensus, after +6% in November.

The overall annual figure, which fell to 6.5%, is at its lowest since October 2021. Food prices increased by 0.3%, for an annual increase of 10.4%. Energy prices fell 4.5% from a month earlier, the fifth low in the past six months, up 7.3% from a year earlier. In particular, those of petrol decreased by 9.4% in one month and by 1.5% in one year. Electricity prices are up 1% in one month and are up 14.3% in one year.