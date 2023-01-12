Home World Usa: Cpi inflation +6.5% annually, lowest figure in 14 months
World

Usa: Cpi inflation +6.5% annually, lowest figure in 14 months

by admin
Usa: Cpi inflation +6.5% annually, lowest figure in 14 months

In December, consumer prices in the United States met expectations, with a slight monthly decline and a slowdown from the annual figure. Prices fell 0.1% last month, the Labor Department said. The “core” data, i.e. the one excluding the food and energy prices component, grew by 0.3%, again in line with expectations. On an annual basis, the general figure recorded +6.5%, the lowest figure in 14 months, after November’s 7.1%; in June, it reached 9.1%. The “core” figure grew by 5.7%, also in this case in line with the consensus, after +6% in November.

The overall annual figure, which fell to 6.5%, is at its lowest since October 2021. Food prices increased by 0.3%, for an annual increase of 10.4%. Energy prices fell 4.5% from a month earlier, the fifth low in the past six months, up 7.3% from a year earlier. In particular, those of petrol decreased by 9.4% in one month and by 1.5% in one year. Electricity prices are up 1% in one month and are up 14.3% in one year.

Find out more
See also  California: Schwarzenegger car accident. Unharmed the actor and former governor of the state, injured a woman

You may also like

Iran, Nasim Sultan Beygi arrested as she was...

China’s outbound tourism continues to heat up, injecting...

Ukraine, Wagner shows the passports of two British...

WHO released a risk assessment saying that the...

Dialogue with American immunology professor: If this is...

Qatargate, Francesco Giorgi’s hearing postponed to 26 January

Just after responding, more confidential documents were discovered....

Canton, with a luxury car, hurls himself against...

Biden: We need bipartisan action from Congress, Republicans...

Kiev: an unexploded grenade was removed from the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy