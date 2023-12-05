USA, crashes on purpose to get more clicks: YouTuber condemned – Corriere TV

Six months in prison for 30-year-old Trevor Daniel Jacob who published the video of the fake plane crash on YouTube in December 2021

(LaPresse) The 30-year-old YouTuber Trevor Daniel Jacob was sentenced to six months in federal prison for organizing a small plane crash in order to get views on social media. The former Olympic athlete (he participated in the Sochi Games in snowboarding) admitted to intentionally crashing his aircraft in November 2021 in the Los Padres forest, California.

The video, which Jacob shot using several video cameras mounted on different parts of the plane, as well as a video camera and a selfie stick, shows him taking off from Lompoc City Airport before jumping from his Taylorcraft BL-65 about 35 minutes later the departure According to prosecutors, the “I Crashed My Airplane” video published on December 23, 2021 was filmed to promote a sponsorship with a company that was not named.

The investigation was started thanks also to some social media users who after seeing the accident had noticed some oddities: Jacob was already wearing a parachute, he had made no attempt to glide the plane towards a safe landing area and he had took a camera and a selfie stick with him when he left the plane. The YouTuber is also accused of lying to investigators and a Federal Aviation Administration safety inspector. Furthermore, he had also tried to hinder the investigations by making the airplane wreckage disappear (LaPresse)

