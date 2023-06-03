Home » Usa, debt agreement also in the Senate: default avoided. Biden: «Great victory»
Usa, debt agreement also in the Senate: default avoided. Biden: «Great victory»

The US Congress has suspended the debt ceiling, avoiding the threat of a default in extremis. Indeed, the US Senate tonight adopted the bill to this effect already approved in the House, the result of long negotiations between President Joe Biden and the Republican camp and which will allow Washington to honor its payments until the beginning of 2025. The US President Joe Biden applauded a Senate vote suspending the US debt ceiling until 2025.

“This is a great victory for the economy and for the American people,” said the Democratic leader, adding that he was “impatient” to implement this agreement negotiated for weeks with the Republican camp.

