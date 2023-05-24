Usa, DeSantis on the field launches the challenge to Trump. And Musk is the master of ceremonies

12
NEW YORK – It only remains to be seen whether there is still time to recover the disadvantage accumulated by Trumpnow that Ron DeSantis he put aside his fears of challenging his mentor and ran for the Republican presidential primary. And then it will be necessary to understand if Elon Musk has become the new “kingmaker” of the Grand Old Party, supplanting the Fox Of Rupert Murdoch.
See also Trump's public speech bombarded Biden's policy. Will he run for president again in 2024? |Republican Party|Biden|Trump_Sina News