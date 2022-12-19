Eleven people aboard a plane that departed from Phoenix, Arizona, suffered serious injuries after the aircraft encountered severe turbulence about 30 minutes outside of Honolulu. This is what the US media report. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a call came in shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday local time. Rescuers treated 36 patients. Of these, 20 patients were taken to hospital for further medical treatment. Eleven people were in serious condition and nine were in stable condition.

