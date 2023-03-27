Home World Usa, explosion in a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania: 3 dead
Usa, explosion in a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania: 3 dead

The death toll from the explosion in a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania rises to three, while four are missing. One person was pulled alive from the rubble during the night. Rescue teams continued to search the rubble on Saturday. West Reading Borough Police Chief Wayne Holben said the death toll rose on Saturday with the discovery of a third body at the site. The Berks County medical examiner also confirmed the presence of three victims on Saturday evening. Holben said rescuing one person from the wreckage “gives hope that more can be found”. Rescuers were continuing the search using specialized equipment and techniques. Officials said the dogs and imaging equipment were used to look for signs of life during the careful clearing of the rubble.

