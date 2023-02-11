Home World Usa, first American economic retaliation for the spy balloon: the sale of technology to six Chinese entities is prohibited
WASHINGTON – First US economic retaliation against the Chinese spy balloon: the Biden administration, reveals the NYT, has blocked the sales of some US technologies to various Chinese companies in the hi-tech and aviation sector involved in Chinese military programs relating to airships and balloons used for intelligence and reconnaissance. Five companies and a research institute of the Dragon ended up blacklisted by the Department of Commerce, a move that will prevent companies from selling American technologies to them without a special license.

For the Department of Commerce, they constitute “a threat to national security”. The affected companies have ties to the Chinese military’s aerospace programs, including the construction of airships, balloons and other components used for “intelligence and reconnaissance actions” that go against US interests and security.

The sanctions are intended to “send a clear message to businesses, governments and other interested parties”. “China‘s use of high-altitude balloons violates our sovereignty and threatens our security,” Undersecretary of Commerce Don Graves said. However, it was not specified what kind of relationship exists between these companies and US exporters.

