Usa, first TV debate of Republican candidates in the primaries: Trump’s presence unknown

NEW YORK – The first debate that will see the Republicans clash with each other in view of the party primaries to establish which of them will get the nomination – and can therefore run for the White House – will be organized by Fox News and will be held on August 23 at Milwaukee, Wisconsin. For now, only eight of the twelve presidential hopefuls have reached the numbers necessary to participate: that is, they have obtained 1 percent approval in at least three national polls, and donations from 40,000 people, with at least 200 contributions in 20 or more states.

