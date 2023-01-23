Former FBI agent Charles McGonigal he will have a lot to explain in the trial that will see him accused of a dozen charges. But he’s not the only one who’s in trouble. The Bureau will now have to pick up the threads and try to understand how much the efforts of its former head of the New York counterintelligence division have undermined the sanctions Washington has imposed on Russia over the years. The accusation – one of many – that the prosecution moves against him is that of having received payments from the Russian oligarch who is very close to Putin, Oleg Deripaskain exchange for inquiries and information about its rivals.

McConigal was arrested at JFK airport in New York while returning from a trip to Sri Lanka. Through his lawyer, he pleaded “not guilty”. “Let’s see what evidence the government intends to base his accusation on,” the lawyer pointed out.

McConigal left the FBI in September of 2018 and the case against him goes double horn. The first is investigated by the New York Court, the second by the federal court in Washington DC. On the one hand there are favors to the king of Russian aluminum for the easing of sanctions; on the other nine charges including money laundering. He allegedly “hidden” the 225,000 dollars received from a former Albanian intelligence agent in New Jersey in this area. The former official also allegedly kept secret some trips and movements in the Balkans where the former Albanian agent had his interests in the business world. Since August 2017 and also following his release from the FBI, McConigal has not revealed to his superiors his ties to the Albanian agent who is defined as “Person A” in the prosecution documents.

The line of inquiry into Deripaska is very particular. It could impact how the US Justice Department moves to hit Russian oligarchs with sanctions that increased last year as the conflict broke out in Ukraine.

For the FBI, however, it is a stain: first of all, the very fact that an agent can – while on a mission – receive payments; secondly, the concern is about the type of sensitive information that McGonigal may have leaked, possibly compromising the cover of agents. To complicate the scenario also the fact that the man worked for the CIA on counterintelligence issues thus coming into contact with documents of the highest degree of secrecy.

As for relations with the Russian oligarch, McGonigal’s efforts were concentrated on trying to remove his name from the American black list. He had been hired by a consulting firm after leaving the FBI that paid him $25,000 a month. This money passed through an account controlled by a former Russian diplomat, Sergey Shestakov, who is also under investigation.

McGonigal will appear in New York City on Monday. If found guilty on all counts, the man faces 55 years in prison in the trial on money laundering and corruption in Washington; and twenty in the New York horn.