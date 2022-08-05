The trial of a former Twitter employee accused of taking bribes fromSaudi Arabia in exchange for information on platform users critical of the oil monarchy.

According to the indictment, seven years ago Ahmad Abouammo he sold information to the Saudis, including a person close to the Herditary prince Mohammed bin Salmanin exchange for cash and an expensive watch, while his team of lawyers say he simply accepted gifts from clients satisfied with his work.

The defense attorney Angela Chuang admitted that Abouammo violated Twitter employee rules by not telling the San Francisco-based company that it received $ 100,000 in cash and a watch worth more than $ 40,000. However, she downplayed the significance of her gifts by attributing it to an excessive generosity inherent in Saudi culture. The employee was arrested in Seattle in November 2019 on a variety of charges including being a spy for a foreign government.