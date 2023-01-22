Justice Department investigators found 6 other classified documents in the Casa di Joe Biden a Wilmington, Delaware. This was stated by the president’s lawyer, Bob Bauer, who added that the searches lasted twelve hours.

The six documents relate to Biden’s activity as a senator (1973-2009) and how Barack Obama’s vice president (2009-2017). The discovery of the files, Bauer added, took place in the presence of Biden’s lawyers. The president and first lady, Jill Biden, were not at home.

Joe Biden, other confidential documents found in Delaware: the concern of the Dems by Massimo Basile

January 15, 2023

