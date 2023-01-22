Home World Usa, found 6 other confidential documents at Biden’s house
Usa, found 6 other confidential documents at Biden's house

Justice Department investigators found 6 other classified documents in the Casa di Joe Biden a Wilmington, Delaware. This was stated by the president’s lawyer, Bob Bauer, who added that the searches lasted twelve hours.
The six documents relate to Biden’s activity as a senator (1973-2009) and how Barack Obama’s vice president (2009-2017). The discovery of the files, Bauer added, took place in the presence of Biden’s lawyers. The president and first lady, Jill Biden, were not at home.

