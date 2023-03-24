Home World Usa, Fox reporter interrupts the live to hug the son who was in the school of the shooting – Corriere TV
by admin
Journalist Alicia Acuna was connected in front of her son’s school in Denver

A Fox News reporter stopped live for hug his son againwho escaped safely from his school where a shooting was in progress. Alicia Acunawas connected from a Denver high school to report yet another shooting in a US school.

At a certain point the journalist interrupted her live to embrace his son, who in the meantime has left the institute. “Excuse me. He’s fine »said Acuna-excited-resuming her story live. Two people were killed in the shooting

March 24, 2023 – Updated March 24, 2023, 08:46 am

