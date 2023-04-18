Usa girl wrongs driveway and is killed by homeowner

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the United States after he shot and killed a 20-year-old girl who accidentally drove her car into her driveway in a rural area of ​​New York State, where at night the entrances to the houses are dimly lit. He brings it back there Bbc.

Kaylin Gillis looking for a friend’s house was shot and killed by Kevin Monahan after she and her friends turned down the wrong driveway Kaylin Gillis, 20, was riding in a car in Washington County on Saturday night with three other people#kaylingillis #KevinMonahan pic.twitter.com/viYENFNcqS — Breaking Trends News (@btrendsnews) April 18, 2023

The young woman, Kaylin Gillis, was in a car with three other people and – according to police reconstructions – accidentally entered Kevin Monahan’s driveway in the city of Hebron. After realizing the mistake, she was going back but Monahan, 65, would have opened fire on the vehicle, hitting her.

“This is a very sad case of some young men who were looking for a friend’s house and ended up at this man’s house who decided to go out with a firearm and shoot,” the Washington Country Sheriff said Jeffrey Murphy at the press conference. “There was clearly no threat from anyone in the vehicle,” Sheriff Murphy said. “There was no reason for Mr. Monahan to feel threatened.” The man “did not cooperate with the investigation and refused to leave his home to speak to police,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The story comes after yesterday’s news of a 16-year-old African American boy in Kansas who rang the wrong doorbell and the owner shot him in the head.