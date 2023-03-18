WASHINGTON. A dagger worth 24 thousand dollars, among the 16 gifts arrived from Saudi Arabia for a total of over 45 thousand dollars. Cufflinks, a vase and a reproduction of the Taj Mahal worth $4,600 were among the seventeen gifts from India. And then, again, a life-size portrait given by the president of El Salvador and golf clubs by then Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, between 2018 and 2019.

These are some of the hundreds of gifts obtained from foreign authorities that former US President Donald Trump has never declared. This was revealed by the White House, explaining that it is worth more than a quarter of a million dollars, according to a US government report.

Under the Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act, gifts exceeding $480 to the president, vice president and their families from foreign officials must be reported to the State Department. Trump’s behavior is “a blatant disregard for the rule of law and its systematic mishandling of large gifts,” House Oversight Committee chair Jamie Raskin said, commenting on the 15-page report drafted in a year of analysis. Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Trump, replied that “many articles were received before or after the administration,” reported the Washington Post.