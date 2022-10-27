The United States Department of Justice has announced an agreement under which Google agreed to respond to subpoenas and data registration requests that facilitate criminal investigations. Under the agreement, the multinational will have to comply with the Stored Communications Act (SCA) even when access to data stored on servers located outside the United States is required, a situation that has so far prevented some investigations from proceeding. But the technology will retain the power to reject some government demands.

“Google has a long history of protecting our users’ privacy, including denying requests that are too broad for user data, and this agreement does not in any way change our ability or commitment to continue to do so.” a note from the spokesperson. The agreement reached stems from a conflict that began in 2016 when a judge from the Northern District of California asked Google for data on a cryptocurrency platform.