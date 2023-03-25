Home World Usa: Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel, has died
World

Usa: Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel, has died

Usa: Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel, has died

US entrepreneur and computer scientist Gordon Moore, co-founder of the multinational Intel, has died at the age of 94. Moore founded Intel with the late Robert Noyce in 1968, after which he held various positions at the company, including president and chief executive officer, until he retired in 2006. The philanthropist has also donated more than $5 billion to various charitable projects, mostly related to environmental conservation and science.

