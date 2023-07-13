Home » Usa, green light for the first time for a birth control pill to be sold without a prescription
Is called Opillis produced by Perrigo Company (based in Dublin) and will become the control method of births most effective available over the counter, most effective in to prevent the pregnancy respect to condomsspermicides and other methods without prescription medica. The Food and Drug Administration (Fda), the federal drug and food control agency, has approved for the first time a birth control pill to be sold without a prescription. It will probably be available in the Usa At the beginning of 2024. According to reproductive health experts, its availability could be particularly beneficial for women young womenthe teenagers and how many have difficulty coping with i timesthe costs or the obstacles logistics necessary to go from one medico to get a prescription.

