Multiple sensors active in intelligence gathering, backed by abundant solar arrays to power them. Antennas capable of capturing and locating communications. All in a large 60-meter balloon and with a load of equipment equal to a regional jet. The Biden administration declassified the information it gleaned from its spy planes, which closely followed the Chinese balloon in American skies for days before it was destroyed, to demonstrate to the American public and the world that it posed a serious threat to espionage.

Spy tech

The Washington authorities are still collecting and analyzing, with special FBI teams, the remains of the Chinese balloon, which was eventually shot down over the waters of South Carolina after crossing Montana, where US nuclear silos are located. But thanks to the use of U-2 surveillance aircraft to monitor it, they announced that they concluded that the technology on board “was clearly for espionage purposes and not consistent with the equipment of atmospheric balloons”, as stated by Beijing instead

Mysteries still remain: one of the purposes of a more thorough analysis of the remains recovered from the waters where it sank is now to determine what exact goals China had and whether its scientists have managed to also snag US or Western tech for their breakthroughs in espionage. The Beijing balloons should in fact be considered as an essential part of China‘s broader electronic surveillance system, American defense experts have found.

Spy balloons and war platforms

What’s more: the data that the spy balloons collect, even those that may appear harmless such as weather conditions and currents, can be used for war purposes, for example to improve the accuracy of missiles. And Washington believes Beijing is developing increasingly powerful balloon teams, using ever more advanced materials, with more precise and harder-to-detect guidance mechanisms to boost their military capabilities. With the aim, in addition to global surveillance of other countries (at least 40, the US has estimated), to develop real high-altitude platforms for launching bombs in the event of war.

The domain of Near Space

Beijing’s idea would be to ensure domination of the so-called “near space”, an altitude from the ground between 12 and 62 miles. The official press of the Chinese military itself has defined this region as strategic, a great battlefield of modern conflicts. Certainly, spy balloons already have specific advantages over satellites when it comes to espionage: manoeuvrability, the possibility of hovering over certain locations for a long time carrying out precise surveys, the ability to evade identification.