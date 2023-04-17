Usa, horror in Georgia: died in cell and found after three months. According to the lawyer “he was eaten by insects and bugs”

It would have been “devoured alive by insects and bugs”: this is what was reported by link of the family of Lashawn Thompson35 enne Afro-American detained in the prison of Fulton County Of Atlantafound dead after three months in his cell, under conditions of aberrant degradation e dirt.

The man had been arrested for one brawl: The judge had ruled that the 35-year-old was suffering from mental problemsfollowing one diagnosis of schizophreniaand his transfer to the wing had been ordered psychiatry of the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. According to the family’s attorney’s complaint, Thompson he would have died last September, but the body would have only been found three months laterin a cell sudicia and infested with bugs and bed bugs. “It’s absolutely horrible, they couldn’t stay in that cell not even animalsand they basically left him there,” said the lawyer Michael Harper. “They were supposed to transfer him to the medical observation unit but that never happened and they found him dead, eaten by bedbugs“, added the lawyer, showing photos of the conditions of degradation and dirt of the cell, together with the report of the coroner who speaks of “severe bed bug infestation”.

They would not have been found on the corpse “obvious signs of trauma“, reads the coroner’s report, which underlines that the circumstances of the death remain to be determined. What is certain is that the man’s body was entirely infested with insects. According to theattorney harper, prison staff would have been aware of the health of Thompson and his conditions of detentionwithout doing anything to fix it. “They did nothing to help him. Nothing. They found him dead in his cell, lying there infested with bedbugs and lice. And that’s what killed him,” reiterated the lawyer while Thompson’s brother, Brad McCraeshe said the family was horrified to see the images.

According to the lawyer’s argument, Thompson he would have been “physically healthy” at the time of his arrest and imprisonment: “There is no excuse for a mentally ill prisoner to be left alone in a prison, left to die”. And again: “He did not deserve this, someone must be held responsible”, concluded the lawyer representing the family in the lawsuit against the prison. The office of Fulton County Sheriff announced that it has started ainquiry into the circumstances of the death by Thompson and once concluded a revision will be requested at the Georgia Bureau of Investigations “to determine whether prosecutions will be necessary.” “It’s no secret that the decrepit conditions of the current facility make it incredibly difficult to meet our goals of providing a clean, well-maintained, and healthy environment for all inmates and staff,” the sheriff’s office still admits, stressing how this “is one of many cases showing the dire need for a modernized and expanded psychiatric ward” and a new home for the county jail.