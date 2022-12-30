Listen to the audio version of the article

A House committee is preparing to publish six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns on December 30, revealing financial documents that the former US president has always tried to keep secret. The House Tax Committee, controlled by the Democrats, last week voted to release the statements from 2015 to 2020, with some filings on sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers and contact information. The disclosure request came as the commission investigated the Internal Revenue Service’s “inability” to perform timely tax audits.

The political weight of the publication

The documents could reveal new details about Trump’s finances, shrouded in a certain opacity since the years of his rise in real estate in Manhattan. The political weight of the story is increased by the return to the stage of the tycoon for the race for the White House, in competition with the rising star of the Republicans Ron De Santis. Trump has always refused to make his tax returns public, except to underline his wealth in the financial statements provided to banks and sector newspapers to obtain mortgages or to contextualize his position in ranking of billionaires. It’s not the first time his finances have come under public scrutiny. In 2018, a New York Times investigation revealed that Trump received the equivalent of at least 413 million euros from his father’s holding company. A significant share of the money came from what the NYT classified as “tax evasion” in the 1990s.