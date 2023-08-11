Usa, Hunter Biden towards trial for tax charges

The new special prosecutor David Weiss has already asked to drop the charges formalized in a federal court in Delaware, explaining that that is no longer the competent court and indicating the other two jurisdictions. The prospect of a trial is therefore getting closer and closer for the president’s son

New special prosecutor David Weiss could challenge Hunter Biden for tax charges in Washington or California after the plea agreement in Delaware, his father’s state, collapsed.

Weiss has already asked to have the formal charges dropped in a federal court in Delaware, explaining that that is no longer the competent court and indicating the other two jurisdictions. The prospect of a trial is therefore getting closer and closer for the president’s son.

The appointment of Weiss by Attorney General Merrick Garland is a way to remove the pressure of Republican attacks from the Justice Department, which speak of “double standards”. Garland had already appointed a special prosecutor for the two investigations concerning Donald Trump, the one on the assault on the Chapter and the one on the secret Mar-a-Lago papers.

David Weiss himself, who oversaw the investigation of Hunter Biden, asked to be appointed special prosecutor. A ‘special counsel’ was also appointed by Garland in the investigation into the classified documents found with Joe Biden.

