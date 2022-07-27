US arms manufacturers have earned more than $ 1 billion from the sale of AR-15 semiautomatic weapons over the past decade. This was revealed by a report drawn up by a commission of the House.

“The gun industry has flooded our neighborhoods, our schools and even our churches and synagogues with these deadly weapons and got rich,” said Democratic Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney presenting the research at a hearing with some of the manufacturers. . Marty Daniel, chief executive of Daniel Defense, manufacturer of the gun used in the Uvalde, Texas elementary school massacre, tried to defend his company. “The implicit purpose of this hearing is to ban the more than 24 million rifles in circulation that are legally owned and commonly used by as many Americans to protect their homes and loved ones,” he said.

According to the report, Daniel Defense’s earnings from assault rifle sales tripled from $ 40 million in 2019 to over $ 120 million in 2021. Ruger’s revenue from assault rifle sales increased from $ 39 million to $ 103 million. million, while Smith & Wesson’s revenues doubled, from 108 million to 253 million.

After the latest massacres and for the first time in nearly 20 years, the Democratic-led Chamber is carrying out a bill that would prohibit the sale, import, production or transfer of certain types of semi-automatic weapons but there are no great chance that it will pass in the Senate. The last ban on semi-automatic shotguns dates back to the Clinton era, in 1994. It expired in 2004 and has never been renewed.

After the Uvalde massacre, President Joe Biden managed to pass a squeeze on guns, the toughest in 30 years, but failed to get Congress to approve the AR-15 ban.