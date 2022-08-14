One person died and 17 others were injured after a Pennsylvania car crashed into crowds late yesterday evening. CNN reports it. The vehicle crashed into an event in the Berwick District of Columbia County to raise money for the families of the victims of a local home fire.

After throwing himself into the crowd, the driver – a 24-year-old named Oswaldo Sura Reyes – went to a neighboring county, in Luzerne, hit a woman and then finished her off with a hammer. The 56-year-old woman was named Rosa Reyes but the police did not explain what kind of relationship there was between the two. The young man was arrested.

Fifteen of the injured have been transported to hospital, four are serious.